With the always smiling face that characterizes her, Aura Cristina Geithner now he has given the surprise by publishing in his account Instagram a series of daring photos, which have delighted all his fans.

The 53-year-old Colombian actress showed herself topless and in a sensual white panty, showing herself surprised in the bathroom; the images already have more than 46 thousand likes.

Aura Cristina always uses to write messages for her followers along with her publications, and this time she did it with the following: “” Naturally you. 🌹 When you accept yourself, you recognize and understand how valuable you are, not for what you have, but for the strength with which you face each adversity. Love, being positive, being generous allows that beauty within you to be seen everywhere ”.

