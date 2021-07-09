Surprises in the new list of most powerful Android phones according to AnTuTu | Technology

These are the best Android phones based on the AnTuTu benchmark last June, and there are a few standout winners.

We already have mobile devices from best performance in AnTuTu of the month of June, data that has just come out, where we observe that the Snapdragon 888 processor reigns at its whim in the most powerful mobile phones of the moment.

As you well know, the AnTuTu performance test, month by month, offers us a list of both high-end and mid-range phones that have received different scores based on performance in particular circumstances and under specific configurations.

This month, when it comes to high-end terminals, the nubia Red Magic 6 dominates with 842,168 points. A little far away is the ROG Phone 5 with 815,628 points and thirdly the iQOO7 with 815,343,000 points.

All these top 10 high-end terminals with the best performance in AnTuTu have snapdragon 888 and with configurations ranging from 8GB of RAM to 256GB of storage.

Going down a notch, we also have the mid-range devices, where it first repeats the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with 526,282 points.

Xiaomi’s terminal takes a huge advantage by HONOR 30 which is in second place with 454,528 points and to Huawei nova 7 with 453,864 points.

Here we have a greater variety of processors ranging from the Snapdragon 780G in the first place, through the Kirin 985 in the second and third place of the table and even the Dimensity 800U that we see in up to three terminals among the first 10 classified.