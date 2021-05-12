Surprised frog for being the size of a baby

The Frogs They belong to the amphibian family, animals that are generally small in size; However, there are times that they can be quite large, so they can fit in one hand.

But recently the images circulating on social networks have caused a sensation supposedly of a frog recently caught somewhere in the Solomon Islands due to its large size.

This amphibian has been classified as a “mutant frog” since it has the dimensions and weights of a human baby.

The find of this frog was made by a group of workers from a sawmill in the town of Honiara, capital of the country, who found this giant frog while hunting some wild boar in a jungle area.

The workers captured the frog and took it to the owner of the sawmill, a man named Jimmy Hugo, who was in charge of photographing and recording it and later uploading the images to his Facebook profile, which quickly went viral.

The frog is an endemic species of the region

Despite how strange this animal may seem, experts in this type of fauna assure that it is a specimen of a species identified as cornufer guppyi, which is characterized by its large size.

Biologist Patrick Pikacha explained that this species is endemic to the Solomon Islands; Furthermore, the population of this type of frog has decreased considerably in recent years due to deforestation and expansion of human settlements.

Another cause that has contributed to the decline in the population of this species is that the water in the streams where they live has high levels of contamination due to the fact that the inhabitants of the area use detergents that are harmful to frogs. specimen of this species is already very rare.

Unfortunately it transpired that This frog ended up being the lunch of the workers who found it.

You are interested in:

The tender moment starring a gorilla and a baby in Boston zoo

“Dumbo”, the baby elephant who died after being forced to dance