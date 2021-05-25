Surprise yourself with the best gifts for Geek Pride Day

If you know all the names of the houses of Game of Thrones, you know all the dialogues of Star wars or constantly rewind Sam’s final monologue in The Lord of the rings, face it: you’re a geek. And with pride you will celebrate your day every 25 of May. Surely with a movie marathon, playing a good video game and giving you a little whim to expand your geek collector gallery.

And that’s why, from the section Very Interesting Bazaar, we bring you the best products you can buy on a day like today, Geek Pride Day. Replicas of Star wars, The Lord of the ringslamps Batman or Harry Potter… The possibilities are endless.