The current context has changed a lot in the world: telecommuting, virtual classes, and even birthday celebrations. Maybe your child’s, your partner’s or your own is approaching, why not make it just as special, even with family and friends in the distance?

You can decorate with balloons, put on music and obviously, you cannot miss the cake. Make a special, that you love, perfect and above all, fun: we present the rainbow cake, a super cute and rich cake that both you and those present at home will love. Let’s do it!

INGREDIENTS

For the sponge cake

5 egg whites

1 piece of egg

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons of vanilla extract

3 cups of flour

2 cups of sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

170 g butter, cold cut

Vegetable dyes

For the bitumen

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

250 g softened butter

2 cups icing sugar

2 tablespoons of milk

1/2 cup cream cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Form the bitumen: beat the butter, add the cream cheese, vanilla, icing sugar and milk if necessary. Reservation

Combine the eggs with the whites, milk and vanilla. Reservation.

Beat all dry ingredients on low speed. Add the butter cubes and the egg mixture little by little.

Divide the mix into the number of colors you want. Add two

drops of dye to each. Pour into greased and floured molds of the same size separately.

Bake for 15 minutes at 180ºC or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool them down.

Unmold the first color, cut the inflated part with a serrated knife so that it lies flat. Spread some bitumen. Unmold the second color on that layer and repeat the procedure until you finish with all the layers you cooked.

Cover the entire exterior with shoe polish, place the remainder in a star-tipped sleeve, and decorate the hem. Finish with colored sprinkles and refrigerate until served.