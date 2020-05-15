Neza Bulls, one of the clubs with more history and tradition of soccer Aztec, will return to professionalism in Mexico. And it is that, in the last hours, it was confirmed that the club that shone in the last time of the last century will be part of the new Mexican Football League, establishing itself as one of the teams with more hierarchy of the tournament.

With the name of Neza FC, the historic institution will have room for this new project as a founding franchise. Thus, the hubbub that their footballers and the fans in general showed in the 90‘s could return under this new format in national soccer.

OFFICIAL! #YourNewLiga #HagamosQueSuceda @FcNeza pic.twitter.com/vINJGZC3Re – Mexican Football League (@SomosBalompie) May 15, 2020

Immediately, the official account of the club took on important relevance in networks. And it is that, in a short time, he managed to harvest the presumable number of 2643 followers, which very likely will increase too much as the days go by.

So, together with Neza Bulls institutions like the Veracruzano Shark Soccer Club, Chapulineros de Oaxaca and Ensensada FC, (among others) as the teams officially registered to the tournament. Even some of the aforementioned they already presented the uniform with which they will play the initial season of the Mexican Football League.

Neza Bulls was undoubtedly one of the sets that most fans collected during the last decade of the 20th century. This is due to the prominence, great soccer and excellent soccer players in their squad such as Antonio Mohamed, Óscar Mascorro, the ‘Pony‘ Ruíz and Miguel Herrera, to name a few.