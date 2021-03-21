Surprise: the “Neni economy” generates profits of 9 million pesos a day: study

Surely you already know the term “neni”, because it is on everyone’s lips and is even a meme of social networks. This nickname is used by Internet users in a non-derogatory way to refer to women who decided to start an informal retail business on the Internet without a fixed work schedule.

The “nenis” have taken a great boom in recent months, so the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) decided to do a study and estimated that people who are dedicated to betraying products through social networks can cause sales of up to 500 thousand dollars .

In the dissection of the UNAM it was observed that the contingency caused high levels of unemployment, which is why this new form of finance emerged, which is not so bad, since it promotes self-government by betraying products and offering services. Best of all, there are already approximately 13 million Mexican households that see the benefits of this activity.

José Ignacio Martínez Cortés, collegiate of the Authorization of Political and Social Sciences of the highest house of studies in Mexico, explained that it is a sales modality that finds its roots in our civilization for a long time and comes to light in these times where companies have a large number of products, and this is where resellers, mostly women, appear to start their small business.

This type of activity is known as ‘neni belongings’, because it is very popular for customers and saleswomen to speak to each other in a more affectionate and close way by using the word ‘nena’ or ‘neni’ to address their clients. – Martinez Cortés

Once again it is clear that ingenuity that many times is referred to every Mexican to overcome any adversity if in existence it is proposed. The emergence of this new asset is a matter of survival that arises in the midst of a pandemic, honoring that difficult times always bring new opportunities.