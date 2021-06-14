Surprise! The iPhone 13 appear earlier in the EEC before its launch

06/14/2021 at 10:09 AM CEST

As the specialized media have shared, the domestic telephone and technology company, Apple, has registered new models in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). This body is in charge of authorizing the commercialization of electronic products that will later go to stores and shopping centers, and from there to society. Everything has pointed to the fact that the registered devices belong to the iPhone 13, that could be announced during the next month of September.

On the French portal Consomac, it has been seen for the first time that up to seven references to the new iPhone 13 appear: A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643 and A2645. The Apple company often uses this combination to catalog new iPhone models. Last year when the company registered iPhone 12 line also used a similar numbering in the catalog. Anyway, there is no more data about the possible iPhone 13 that appear in the coming months.

As always in this technology, we just have to wait to see how everything develops. If it is finally confirmed that it is a new iPhone, leaks in the tech press will start to appear in mid to late summer.