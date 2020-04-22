In July of last year the last Splaton 2 Splatfest was held, where the sides of Order and Chaos clashed. The shooter community misses these special events and repeatedly called for their return.

Fortunately, Nintendo announced that there will be a new Splatoon 2 Splatfest coming soon. In addition, the company released a new demo that seeks to attract more players to the shooter and the Switch online service.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon:

When and how will the new Splatoon 2 Splatfest be?

The new event will repeat a theme that was quite popular in a past Splatfest. Players will have to decide again between mayonnaise and ketchup. The online event will take place on Friday, May 22.

The Splatfest will be available from 5:00 PM, Mexico City time. It will conclude at the same time but on Sunday, May 24, so you will have 48 hours to choose your side.

It is not unnecessary to remind you that you must have a Nintendo account and an active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to participate. If you don’t have one, don’t worry, you can try the service for a few days at no cost.

It’s a # Splatoon2 #Splatfest so contentious we have to do it twice! #TeamMayo and #TeamKetchup are back and it’s up to you to determine which sauce is the boss! This bonus one-off Splatfest kicks off 5/22 at 3pm PT and ends 5/24 at 3pm PT. pic.twitter.com/n5Ar6EUkJ0 – Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) April 22, 2020

The new demo of Splatoon 2 and test of Switch Online

The surprises do not end there, because in a few days you can download a new special demo of the game. The trial version will be available in the eShop from April 30 to May 6.

The demo will allow you to participate in 4v4 battles in Turf War, in ranked matches and enjoy the Salmon Run mode. Another good news is that you will receive a 7-day free trial of Nintendo Switch Online for just downloading the demo.

Once you download the trial version to your console, you will receive a code in your email linked to your Nintendo account to obtain the gift. Lastly, the company will offer the shooter at a 30% discount.

Inkoming! A Special Demo event for # Splatoon2 is on the way! You’ll be able to play Turf War, Ranked Battle, Salmon Run, and more beginning 4/29 at 11pm PT, to 5/6 at 6:59 am PT. pic.twitter.com/U8tYN4SAVn – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2020

Splatoon 2 is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Find all the news about the title on this page.

.