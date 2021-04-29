Surprise Selena Gomez with a radical change of look Beautiful! | Instagram

The singer and actress Selena Gomez recently surprised her millions of followers on Instagram by showing her incredible change of look which has generated great impact and has gone viral in the world of social networks.

Everything seems to indicate that the famous interpreter From ‘Lose You To Love Me’ she has gotten bored of being a brunette and that is why she has decided to make a radical decision, to become a blonde.

The truth is that Selena Gomez is not known for frequently changing her look And although the actress and singer plays with the size and type of haircut, rarely does she dare to have extremely radical makeovers.

For this reason, every time she appears with a new tint, social networks generate a wave of positive comments about Selena, because honestly everything looks beautiful in her.

The 28-year-old artist surprised her fans in recent days by going from brunette to blonde, that’s right, Selena is now blonde from the roots and looks more than beautiful.

It is worth mentioning that the last time that the producer also dyed her hair blonde was in 2018, when she resumed and later ended her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Back then the “Dance with me” singer had a shoulder length bob, so her platinum blonde didn’t make as much of an impression as it did today.

On this occasion, Selena appeared wearing a fully dyed blonde midi maxi hair while enjoying dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, with her best friends.

In addition, he also shared a photograph on the official ‘Rare’ Instagram account to show off his new look, something that will undoubtedly become a trend this season.

New style. I need to choose new lip and blush shades from Rare Beauty now, ”the singer wrote and disclosed that it took approximately nine hours to get this new look.

It is worth mentioning that so far it is unknown if the celebrity changed her look for a specific project on the screen or if it was a personal decision.

The former Disney girl put herself in the hands of her head colorists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri of the Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, who were the ones for this precious change.

In addition, as indicated, to achieve this result the colorists needed at least eight hours of work to start with a highlights in all the hair which took 200 pieces of aluminum foil and a few bleaches.

The stylist explained that this time they worked a unique blonde, since they focused on finding the perfect balance for their skin color.

On the other hand, with her blondie hair, a smokey eye combined with matte lipstick and extra long nails, Selena fell in love with her fans in a photo she shared on her official Instagram account.

As you may remember, the singer will be presenting a concert in favor of vaccines against the virus that has affected people so much, along with several musical exponents and political leaders.

The Global Citizen’s Vax Live will be held next May and as we mentioned earlier, it is to raise awareness about the benefits of vaccination against cor0nav1rus.

In the Selena Gomez she will be the host of the concert; Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, HER and J Balvin will carry out the performances of the day; and Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn will also participate in the event.