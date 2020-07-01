A restaurateur who’s always armed with a gun and has voiced her support for a far-right conspiracy theory wins in the Colorado Republican primaries. He surprisingly beat Rep. Scott Tipton, who was on his fifth re-election.

Tipton is the fourth lawmaker to lose his candidacy this year. Republicans Steve King of Iowa and Denver Riggleman of Virginia and Democrat Daniel Lipinski of Illinois were defeated by their challengers.

Tipton’s winner is Lauren Boebert, who owns a restaurant that admits gunmen in a western Colorado town called Rifle. Months ago, Boebert said in an interview that she was « well aware » of the QAnon conspiracy theory, although she did not say that she was a follower.

« I hope it is true because it means the United States is getting stronger and better and people are returning to conservative values, » Ann Vandersteel told the interviewer.

QAnon supporters believe President Donald Trump fights his enemies in the so-called « deep state » and a gang of child smugglers for sexual purposes led by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. The name QAnon comes from alleged clues posted on the internet by a senior government official known as « Q ».

Boebert won the primary after a campaign in which he accused Tipton of not supporting Trump enough, although the president had endorsed Tipton. Through Twitter, Trump congratulated Boebert on his « great victory. »

Her opponent in the general election will be Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, defeated by Tipton in the 2018 legislative election. Her district spans southwest Colorado.

Boebert became famous by protesting Democratic Governor Jared Polis’ order to close businesses to combat the coronavirus pandemic. He opened his Shooters Grill restaurant in violation of the closing order.

Last year Boebert faced then-Democratic presidential contender Beto O’Rourke in Aurora, a Denver suburb, wondering if he would confiscate the weapons, a fact that he projected onto the Fox News channel.