Microsoft has surprised us several times with big announcements related to Xbox Game Pass. The subscription service continues to grow and very soon it will receive one of the most important launches of 2018.

Through Xbox Wire, the company revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to the service shortly. The publication highlights the achievements of Rockstar’s award-winning title, which has become a commercial success since its launch day.

When will Red Dead Redemption 2 come to Xbox Game Pass?

If you have not had the opportunity to enjoy this delivery, take into account that it will be available only on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One. You will have to wait a few weeks to download it, as it will arrive on May 7.

From that day on, you can play its story mode with all its content, have fun in Red Dead Online with other players and even use photography mode. Thus, the title will come to the service with all its components.

Microsoft confirmed that the Red Dead Redemption 2 preload is now available to Xbox Game Pass users for Xbox One. This way you can download most of the title data to play it as soon as it is available.

Red Dead Redemption 2. May 7. pic.twitter.com/9takJL7Wa1 – Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 23, 2020

A popular Rockstar game will abandon Xbox Game Pass

Unfortunately, not all is good news, as it was also confirmed that a successful Rockstar game already on Xbox Game Pass will be discontinued. As you can imagine, this is Grand Theft Auto V.

According to the details, this installment will leave the platform on May 7, that is, the same day that Red Dead Redemption 2 will join the service. Microsoft recalled that Xbox Game Pass users can purchase Grand Theft Auto V at an attractive discount.

