If you are a lover of the XCOM franchise, we have excellent news for you. Firaxis and 2K Games surprise announced a new installment of the saga. This is XCOM: Chimera Squad, which will arrive next week on PC.

According to the companies, the title will offer a new story in the series universe. XCOM: Chimera Squad will retain the characteristic turn-based tactical combat and tell us the story of a major conflict.

XCOM: Chimera Squad release and story

The title takes place 5 years after the events of XCOM 2, where humans and aliens try to cooperate to create a new civilization. In XCOM: Chimera Squad we will meet City 31, a model of peace without invasions.

“But not all inhabitants of Earth support the interspecies alliance. The Chimera Squad, an elite command made up of human and alien agents, must join efforts to destroy the threats that push the city into chaos, ”says part of its description.

XCOM: Chimera Squad will be released for PC, via Steam, on April 24. It will be offered at a special price of $ 250 MXN until May 1. Later it will cost $ 499 MXN. Below you can see its revelation trailer and another video with gameplay detailing some of its mechanics and components:

As you could see, each of the agents in your special team will have special tactical abilities. You will visit different districts of City 31 to find dangers and eradicate them as soon as possible.

At launch, the title will feature 11 agents, who will be distinguished by their fighting style and personality. Some of them will be able to work together to execute powerful combined attacks. Below I leave you the requirements to play XCOM: Chimera Squad.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

CPU: 2.4 GHz Quad Core

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 or Nvidia GeForce 650 (1 GB)

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 18 GB

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 10 (64 bit)

CPU: 3 GHz Quad Core

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD R9 290 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 (2GB)

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 18 GB

XCOM: Chimera Squad is coming to PC on April 24. Its launch has not been confirmed for another system or console. Find more information about the franchise at this link.

