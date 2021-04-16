Surprise: Nadal eliminated from Monte Carlo

Rafael Nadal, the most successful player in the history of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 with 11 victories, fell to Andrey Rublev in three sets 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2. It was a dream match for the Russian who, although it seemed that he could escape after losing the second set, maintained his regularity against a weak Spanish match, he was able to take the match and get into the semifinals of the first Masters 1000 in brick dust of the season.

With this triumph, the Russian tennis player will play his second consecutive semifinal in tournaments of this nature and cutting a streak of two defeats against Nadal on this surface.

.The game began with the Mallorcan being very imprecise with the right and with the first services, which allowed Rublev to quickly break the serve and start to take advantage. Although the Spanish improved with the running of the set, he was very irregular with his serve, which resulted in five double faults and with a backhand handling by the Russian that was impressive, which prevented Nadal from growing in his game and in 38 minutes, Rublev won the first set 6-2.

In the second set, things were not very different from the start of the match and the Russian player broke Nadal’s serve for the fourth time in the match, that he was very tense and gesturing without finding answers to balance the result that was being notably adverse. To top, Rublev took advantage of almost all the options he had to break the Spanish and went ahead 4-2. However, Rafael Nadal was going to react and have his most outstanding moment of the match because he got four consecutive games, which allowed him to get ahead and take the set 6-4.

Rafa Nadal reversed his situation in the match.

The third set began with an energetic Rublev, as if absolutely nothing had happened, as if he had not lost the second set when he seemed to have won it. The Russian managed to get loose and escape from all that, and quickly found the break at the first point of the last quarter establishing a quick advantage. He strengthened his forehand, his backhand was intact and he finished off a brilliant performance against for many, the best brick dust player in tennis history: the Russian played one of the best matches of his career on this surface and ended up winning the match by 6-2 in the third.

Rublev played a great game and is in the semi-finals. Photo: @atptour

Andrey Rublev will meet in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 against the Norwegian Casper Rudd, who defeated the Italian Fabio Fognini, the last champion of the tournament by 6-4 and 6-3, so this tournament will have a new champion, while in the other semifinal the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas will be playing against the British Daniel Evans.

