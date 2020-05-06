Mother’s Day is approaching and you cannot miss the opportunity to tell Mom how much you love her.

To this end there are thousands of possibilities, but something that will never fail will be a good bouquet of flowers, which will also serve to brighten your day as monotonous quarantine has become.

For this reason, here we list some of the best florists in the city for you to quote and even send a nice detail to mom for next May 10th.

All these options can be found on Facebook, but it is important that you hurry due to the high demand that these florists will have.

Some of them will be closing orders up to three days before May 10, so we recommend, either with them or with other providers, to program the detail that you will give your mother, since some establishments do not have their doors open, but they are taking orders with the flowers or gifts that they had in their inventory.

Floretto

Contact: 3315128814

In this florist, in addition to finding incredible arrangements, you can also get desserts and scented candles as an extra to pamper mom. With a simple message on their Facebook or WhatsApp page, you can get their complete catalog and find out what they have in store for this May 10th.

Flóra Bloom

Contact: 3324978427

This floral boutique is a great option to surprise mom with flowers right to her doorBut if you want to go further, at Flóra Bloom they offer options such as chocolates, “eternal roses”, strawberries with chocolate, balloons or flower arrangements in various presentations such as boxes, trunks or hearts.

Website: florabloom.mx

Lu Floral Design

3339687183

Under the motto “Flowers are the hugs of today”, this florist has prepared unique and special designs focused on such an important date as May 10. This florist has extensive experience decorating weddings and other festivities, making it a guarantee of quality.

Love & cry

Contact: 3315454770

Among the wide variety of arrangements that this florist offers, the fish tanks with fresh flowers stand out, which you can find in small, medium and large sizes. He also asks about his personalized cards and the “Coffee Box”, an arrangement designed for mom that features organic coffee from Veracruz, chocolate almonds and a decorated ceramic mug.

Website: Amaryllo.mx

ENVIAFLORES.COM

Contact: sendflowers.com

Within this list, The option to send flowers will be very useful if you want to send flowers to another part of the countryBecause on its website you will find a wide variety of arrangements and details that you can order by price or even occasion and then send it to the city of your choice.

Valenti Casa Floral

Contact: 3325431405

This is a great option if you want to send flowers to areas close to Tonalá or Tlaquepaque, since Valenti Casa Floral will cover these points in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG). On his official Facebook page he has promotions designed to surprise mom on her day.

Contact: 3323434543

In Amaranta they made a special catalog for this May 10, date in which you can show off with mom giving her a flower arrangement with a lot of class and style. To know in detail the options they have for you, request the sample through your official Facebook account or directly on WhatsApp.

Bertha GDL Florist

Contact: 3331952994

For this May 10, Bertha GDL Florist has reminded its clients that it will have shipping to any part of the State of Jalisco. In addition, for this May 10, he has prepared packages ranging from “exotic design” to bringing a special breakfast to your home. For more information, check their Facebook page or directly to WhatsApp.

Fleurie Florist House

Contact: 3311751929

The modern touch offered by this florist house can serve to give the best gift to your mother, which can range from flower arrangements, to some that have beer, wines and chocolates mounted on not so conventional buckets or cups, to give a different touch to the planned gift.

JL

