The alfajores are sweets made up of two circular pieces of dough attached to each other by a substance such as dulce de leche, chocolate or arequipe, and that when you put them in your mouth they dissolve between each bite until they become a sweet paste that makes them ‘explode’ the palate for its quantity of flavors. They are very common in Latin America and now we teach you how to prepare them.

May 10, 20208: 25 a.m.

Surely the trend in the preparation of homemade alfajores has increased in recent months. The recipe for alfajores with cornstarch that we are going to detail is the typical way of preparing them. They go to the oven, filled with dulce de leche and with coconut zest to cover its surface.

Cornstarch alfajor with dulce de leche

This recipe reaches up to 10 people. Unless the cravings for sweets are very dominant and end up cloying with these delicious sweets. To prepare them at home, you must gather the following ingredients:

250 g. margarine, preferably softened with a spoon.

150 g. of refined or powdered sugar.

3 egg yolks

200 g. of wheat flour.

300 g. cornstarch

2 tsp. baking powder

1 lemon

1 grated coconut

400 g. sweet milk

Put the margarine and sugar in a bowl and start to integrate until you get a cream. Add the egg yolks one by one without stopping mixing. Then we add the lemon zest that can be replaced by vanilla. That will depend on your taste.

To the resulting sticky mixture add the flour, cornstarch and baking powder. All the ingredients should be previously sieved to make the dough smooth and much softer. The oven should be preheated to 180 ° C.

When all the ingredients are forming the uniform mass that we want, you will have to use your hands to finish the process. When there are no lumps in the preparation, spread the dough on a table and cut with a mold the circles that will form the alfajores.

Then bake for about 5-7 minutes until the circles are golden. This is a vital step to avoid ending with crispy alfajores. They should be smooth, cooking is minimal. To finish, take two circles, smear with dulce de leche one and with the other finish forming the alfajor, pass it through grated coconut and you will have the alfajores ready.

