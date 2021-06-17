Surprise Kimberly Loaiza wearing very tight and flirty clothes | Instagram

Singer, musical artist and Mexican influencer Kimberly Loaiza was shown in a video on her account Tiktok Wearing a very flirtatious outfit, it was somewhat tailored for her figure, but that did look the most precious.

Like any other video of the Greater cuteness He managed to become something popular, in addition to having various reactions from his followers, who love his work and what he shares on his social networks.

At only 23 years old Kimberly loaiza He has become a celebrity on social media, so it is not a surprise that he immediately has several thousand or millions of likes and comments.

East video It is the most recent that he has shared in his Tik tok, he is wearing a sports outfit in blue, it consists of a sleeve top and leggings, both are quite tight and fitted to his figure, so much so that some of his fans appreciate the fact that that we can see it at various angles.

The interpreter of “Bye bye” next to her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja He is doing a bit of twerk, with one of Bad Bunny’s songs titled Yonaguini from an album with the same name released this 2021.

Currently Kim Loaiza is wearing her short hair without any extension, she herself in past videos of her stories told that that was her hair which looks quite beautiful, thanks to this we can see her figure completely because she turns around to show her later charms and keep dancing while moving her hips to the rhythm of Bad Bunny.

It has been 20 hours since he shared this video, this being one of the most recent that he has published on his account, it has more than half a million likes, almost 13 thousand comments, as well as 2.6 million reproductions.

The striking thing about her outfit is that the sleeve has a cut near the thumb and that way she can put her finger out and that it stays in its same place, the design is quite simple although the color of the long sleeve top she is wearing also has a gradient that goes from white to blue, this starts at her neck and fades to blue at the bottom.

Her leggings are completely blue, but they have a short on the back and seams that seem to be lost among their charms, this type of design has been drawing a lot of attention since great celebrities have also announced it in their networks such as Ana Cheri and Anastasia Kvitko, as well as Kimberly Loaiza they are two great Instagram personalities.

Net! Kim’s body wore after her 2 children and is still just as beautiful and her body is still just as beautiful, “wrote one fan.

Something that La Lindura Mayor has been doing is responding to some of the comments that her fans write to her, as in the case of the one mentioned recently, she replied “Thank you, blessings” although it is possible that she has a person in charge of responding to said comments for her followers. It is more than exciting that they take the delicacy to do so because, as mentioned, it just has almost 13 thousand in its publication.

Thanks to her popularity today, Kimberly Loaiza has more than 45 million 300 thousand followers on her Tiktok account, this is where she has the greatest number of fans, also giving her a place within the world’s top 50 personalities as the highest subscriber figures. in the tik tok app.