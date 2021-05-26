Surprise in networks for the state of María Teresa Campos in ‘El Hormiguero’

The visit of María Teresa Campos this Tuesday in El hormiguero gave a lot to talk about, both on the set of the Antena 3 program and on social networks, where users were surprised by the state of the journalist.

While the guest chatted with Pablo Motos about his professional life (He has yet to release more installments of his La Campos mobile program), as personal, getting to talk about his relationship with Edmundo ‘Mustache’ Arrocet, the interview was commented on twitter.

Some showed their “pity” for Campos because “he can hardly speak”, “he is not to appear on television“or” to be interviewed “; others supported the presenter as “it is one of his hardest nights” and “today no one would want to be him.” They even recommended that the woman from Malaga visit La Resistencia because “they talk about anything there.”

Motorcycle Support

The dart to Edmundo Arrocet

But some statements by the presenter about her ex-partner were also surprising: “I’m fed up. I will not be the rest of my life talking about that being that passed through my existence. They were six more or less happy years, but he is not there nor is he expected. “