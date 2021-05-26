Surprise in networks for the state of María Teresa Campos in ‘El Hormiguero’

The visit of María Teresa Campos this Tuesday in El hormiguero gave a lot to talk about, both on the set of the Antena 3 program and on social networks, where users were surprised by the state of the journalist.

While the guest chatted with Pablo Motos about his professional life (He has yet to release more installments of his La Campos mobile program), as personal, getting to talk about his relationship with Edmundo ‘Mustache’ Arrocet, the interview was commented on twitter.

Some showed their “pity” for Campos because “he can hardly speak”, “he is not to appear on television“or” to be interviewed “; others supported the presenter as “it is one of his hardest nights” and “today no one would want to be him.” They even recommended that the woman from Malaga visit La Resistencia because “they talk about anything there.”

The downfall that María Teresa Campos has given is brutal. It is not to be interviewed. The matriarch of the Campos needs to forget about television and enjoy life … #CamposEH pic.twitter.com/vmdvHtZsAm – El Plata (@AbelPlata) May 25, 2021

#CamposEH what a program penalty. This woman is not to be interviewed – beast corruption (@ fieracorrupia1) May 25, 2021

My mother, María Teresa Campos … She is totally senile #CamposEH – MM (@supermmami) May 25, 2021

#CamposEH It must be hard to cut your ponytail when you’ve been everything on TV. They should advise her to withdraw. He has earned it. – Jesus is coming soon (@Jicverysoon) May 25, 2021

Maria Teresa Campos is in nursing home. #fields – Frankly. (@CojonesMorenos) May 25, 2021

Maria Teresa is better for the resistance than they talk about anything there but things don’t flow here. #Fields – vanessa (@fentygxrl) May 25, 2021

Today he has come to bore the anthill #CamposEH – Cindy Nero ???? (@ noelialcazar82) May 25, 2021

Ostia how the Campos chochea … #CamposEH – LIF ???? (@ liglesias00) May 25, 2021

#CamposEH María Teresa Campos is a clear example that there are things that the scalpel does not fix. When the brain is wrinkled, there is no turning back, it only remains to live calmly and stop making a fool of yourself. – Alberto’s Nightmare. (@LCipote) May 25, 2021

Poor María Teresa, instead of having retired with dignity, prefers to go from channel to channel and from set to set releasing births. I suppose you want to earn a little more money to ensure your old age .. #CamposEH – Lola ?????? (@Lolitac_sanchez) May 25, 2021

Take this lady out of the way, who is not to appear on television, or in anything. # CamposEH – Tutankavron. (@Rafaelhdezfdez) May 25, 2021

This lady is a bit older too, or she has had so much surgery on her face that she can’t express any kind of emotion #camposeh – Maya?? (@Pixelmaia) May 25, 2021

He can hardly speak #CamposEH – LOVE TV 2020 ?? (@ LOVETV20201) May 25, 2021

What a pain María Teresa Campos is giving me #CamposEH – CHR ?? (@ _cristian_97) May 25, 2021

Motorcycle Support

#CamposEH Today no one would want to be Pablo Motos. M. Teresa is making it difficult for him. With what this woman has been! – J Madrid (@ Fj22p1) May 25, 2021

This Retiree Week at @El_Hormiguero is getting out of hand … And there I leave it #CamposEH – Perfida Canalla (@PerfidaCanalla) May 25, 2021

Pablo’s most uncomfortable and violent night #camposeh – hsgmk (@EGndar) May 25, 2021

Pablo Motos has earned his salary today with the interview with Teresa Campos. From the utmost respect for age and career, I think someone close to her should explain to her that you have to know how to retire on time. #Fields – ???????????? ???????????????? ???? (@m_calvente) May 25, 2021

#CAMPOSEH Poor Pablo, the longest program of his life – Dany_danay ???????? (@dany_danay) May 25, 2021

One of the hardest nights for Pablo ???????? #Fields – glory ?? (@ grego2479) May 25, 2021

I think it has been one of the most difficult nights for Pablo Motos. ?????? #Fields – Rodri76 (@ Rodri766) May 25, 2021

The dart to Edmundo Arrocet

But some statements by the presenter about her ex-partner were also surprising: “I’m fed up. I will not be the rest of my life talking about that being that passed through my existence. They were six more or less happy years, but he is not there nor is he expected. “