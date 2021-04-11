Surprise in Manchester. Guardiola’s City fell to Bielsa’s Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds beat the mighty Manchester City 1-2 in a game where the visitors played with one footballer minus the entire second half.

The Manchester that came with a record of 6 wins in a row in all competitions wanted to continue to extend their streak and get closer to the title, however, with a tactics masterclass, Leeds took the win to stay calm in the middle of the table.

Leeds took the lead in the first half. At minute 42, with a good participation from Bamford who attended Dallas the first goal of the commitment arrived. However, in the extra minutes the referee expelled Liam Cooper after a review in the VAR.

Already in the complement, Ferrán Torres put the tables on the scoreboard at minute 76 after hitting a loose ball first in the area.

However, when everything seemed that the scoreboard would not move any more, Stuart’s goal came with a low shot to the center of the arc at 90 + 1 so that Leeds could add the three points.

After the engagement, Manchester City continues to lead the standings, taking 14 points from their closest rival, Manchester United, who have two games less.

For their part, Leeds de Bielsa occupies the tenth position with 45 points awaiting what Aston Villa will do against Liverpool.

Manchester City will have to play the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals next Wednesday, to then face Chelsea on Saturday in the FA CUP semifinal, and It will not be until April 21 that he will play again for the Premier League, where Guardiola’s men will visit Aston Villa.

Leeds, meanwhile, will have a very tough game next Monday, as they will have to host Liverpool Klopp who is not doing well in the Premier but knows how to complicate as a visitor.