Surprise in Brooklyn Nets! James Harden to play Game 5 against the Bucks

Not everything was going to be bad news in Brooklyn nets. Steve Nash’s team was only suffering injuries to some of its most important players. The last to fall, that of Kyrie Irving who is already confirmed low for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, not everything was going to be bad news in the environment of the Nets. The New York franchise recovers James harden for the most important battle of the season in search of the Eastern Conference final. La Barba returns to the floor, one more problem in defense for Mike Budenholzer’s men.