Surprise Henry Cavill With New Girlfriend, Fans Are Sad! | AFP

One of the favorite actors of Hollywood is Henry Cavill, who has become a figure who is not only attractive, left his followers sad because he appeared hand in hand with his bride.

For a couple of years the actor Born on May 5, 1983 in Sanit Helier, Jersey being of British origin and with the characteristic accent he began to steal hearts quite quickly.

Although Cavill began his career in 2001 it was not until a few years ago that his popularity on the big screen began to attract attention, one of the first projects in which he participated was The Count of Monte Cristo in 2002.

With a new girlfriend he appeared Henry cavill protagonist of the Netflix platform series “The Witcher” which by the way will be released soon.

So far not much is known about the young woman who has made the fans of the actorIt was not known that they were together until recently when the photograph was published.

Is in Twitter where this image was shared, quickly millions of people, mostly women, began to make the photograph viral out of surprise.

Several netizens and celebrities have reacted to this single image, which had practically the same impact and even a little more than when the British singer Adele when she began to share photographs of when she had lost weight, only that unlike Henry it seems that has caused more stir among his fans.

As you well know, the actor usually takes walks next to his pet called Kal of the Akita breed, who thanks to him it is that he began to have social networks, and precisely with his dog Kal is the one with whom he usually goes for morning walks.

But this time he decided to appear next to his pet and who everyone thinks is his girlfriend, because in the image he is holding hands.

Henry Cavill is wearing casual clothes, jeans and a jacket as well as a hat and due to the pandemic he is also wearing face masks.

The couple of the protagonist of The Man of SteelHe is wearing a monochromatic style, he is wearing black shirt trousers and jacket, the only thing he wears in a different color are his white tennis shoes, since his bag is also black as well as his dark glasses.

At the moment on Twitter we find more than 35 thousand tweets dedicated to the new relationship that seems to be beginning.

Usually Henry Cavill is usually quite discreet in terms of his private life, what is believed is that this beautiful and blonde young woman who managed to win the heart of the British is not a celebrity as other couples of the actor have been such as: Kaley Cuoco, Lucy Cork and Gina Carano.

Some memes have emerged after this image was shared that does not stop appearing on social networks, one of the most viewed is a playlist on Spotify supposedly, this says:

Songs to cry because Henry Cavill already has a girlfriend “

Other memes refer to the paparizzis who were taking the photos, supposedly everyone was crying when capturing the moment, although it is clearly a joke on the part of Internet users who will surely be happy (deep down) to see that one of their idols has found love.

Undoubtedly, several Internet users and even paparazzi will be very aware of any details that are shared in relation to the actor.