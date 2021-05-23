Surprise, Cristiano! Substitute with the Champions at stake

05/23/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

Juventus will face their most important game of the season with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. The ‘Vecchia Signora’ is chasing a Champions League place against Bologna on the last day of Serie A and Pirlo has made the surprising decision to remove the Portuguese striker from the starting eleven.

From Italy they speak of a pact between the player himself and his coach because of the fatigue that has dragged on since the Coppa final Wednesday. You have to believe it … The most dissonant voices, however, point out that the costumes do not hold him and that would be the true reason for his substitution.

Juventus need to beat Bologna today and the puncture of Naples or Milan to get a ticket to the European Cup next season. If his two direct rivals win in their respective matches, the Europa League will be the fate of Pirlo’s, who in all probability would be dismissed.