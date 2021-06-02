Surprise couple who took photoshoot of their wedding in a garbage truck

A couple from Brazil have caused a sensation on social media due to the unconventionality of their wedding photoshoot, since they chose to do it in the least expected place.

Luiz Alberto and Elisvânia Pereira They got married a couple of days ago and their wedding photos quickly went viral because they go against everything any bride would want.

In the pictures the newlyweds can be seen riding a garbage truck.

Why did they do it or how did they come up with doing this?

It turns out that Elisvânia had seen or heard of some couples who opted for photo sessions that made reference to the profession of one of the bride and groom.

“It was from there that I was interested in honoring him (her husband), even because the wedding is on the same date as his birthday. So with this idea of ​​the profession in mind, we decided to take the photos in the collection truck, where she works, she spends most of her time and I consider it a worthy profession ”, declared the proud girlfriend to a local media.

Luiz Alberto is a garbage collector and has been a truck driver for 8 years. Hence, the bride used the photographs to show the pride she feels in the profession of her now husband.

“This is a profession that I look at with great pride, because I see the difficulties you face on a daily basis, whether in the sun or the rain. He as the driver and together with the other guys, the pickers, they do an amazing job. Not only should I as a girlfriend feel proud, but we should all be proud of this profession ”, Elisvânia declared.

The couple did not count on the success that the photo session would have on social networks. The images designed to celebrate her wedding have been a success in her country.

