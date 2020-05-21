OT 2020 He returned this Wednesday with the first gala after almost ten weeks of hiatus for the coronavirus. The return to the small screen of the triumphant had everything from canned laughs to a small garden that had grown on the set, which was one of the most commented aspects. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 17 “> OT 2020 returned this Wednesday with the first gala after almost ten weeks of stoppage due to the coronavirus. The return to the small screen of the triumphs had everything from canned laughter to a small garden that had grown on the set, which was one of the most talked about aspects.

Samantha one of the main protagonists … but not only for her performance. “data-reactid =” 18 “> The gala ended with Gèrard expelled and with Flavio and Bruno nominated for the next one. In addition, she also had one of the main ones in Samantha protagonists … but not only for their performance.

″ Oh yes! I miss Fernando Simón. It is that this man is majestic. And it tells us things with a knowing how to be ”, Samantha assured spontaneously. Leal took advantage of that comment and that reaction of the contestant to imitate the characteristic voice of the doctor from Zaragoza.

“We have been isolated for five weeks”. This answer was given to a journalist on April 20 after being asked about “how do you explain that, having doubled the number of tests and being stricter now with the death count, the figures are decreasing at such a high rate”. ” data-reactid = “23”> The young woman also wanted to highlight one of the phrases that have had the most weight in her speeches: “We have been isolated for five weeks.” This answer was given to a journalist on April 20 after being asked by “How do you explain that, having doubled the number of tests and being stricter now with the death count, the figures are decreasing at such a high rate.”

“We cannot give you information about him. We are very fans and we can tell you that it is fine, so be calm ”, Leal replied.

Those words about Simon had a great impact on social networks and many launched into commenting on the moment.

SAMANTHA SAYING THAT FERNANDO SIMON IS MAJISIMO AND THAT HE MISSES HIM IS THAT THIS PERSON UFFF JAAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA # OTGala10 – alba 🇷🇺 (@albasnunez) May 20, 2020

Samantha: I miss Fernando Simón, he is a very nice man. IS THAT YOU HAVE TO WANT IT 💗💗💗💗 # OTGala10 – P🍿 (@pauuuuuuuuula__) May 20, 2020

It’s because I love Sam, worried about Fernando Simón. And Flavio just said, corona virussssss # OTGala10 – Mac (@DMacrovski) May 20, 2020

Tomorrow Fernando Simón should send a greeting to Samantha haha ​​# OTGala10 – Javier (@ Javi3r_S_S) May 20, 2020

SAMANTHA SAYING THAT FERNANDO SIMÓN FITS HIM VERY WELL AND THAT LESS THAN HE’S GOOD HAHAJSSJSKKSKS AUNT WHAT ICONIC # OTGala10 – verónica🎭💸✨ (@lavalenciane) May 20, 2020

