Giovani dos Santos surprised more than one follower after winning with the América to Pachuca by Kevin Álvarez 4-2, all this in a meeting corresponding to day 16 of this e-Liga MX.

The Tuzos they came to this meeting after take the lead from Leon in the previous match. For their part, the Azulcremas arrived in Hidalgo after beating last minute the Atlético de San Luis.

The First entry came at 7 ′ courtesy of Dávila. The South American outwitted the rival defender inside the large area and defeated the goalkeeper with a great left-footed shot. Davila himself He put the second one in his personal account ten minutes later.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞15 ': G⚽⚽⚽L! Double of the Chilean striker, Víctor Dávila. # TeamKevin 2-0 # TeamGio # Desafío 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/vstGbC7KuN – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) June 2, 2020

Henry Martín approached America at 23 ′ with a great shot and Roger Martinez equaled it after a great visiting play. For the complementary part the visitors finally turned the scoreboard after a huge goal by dos Santos just outside the large area. Martín placed the final 4-2 after a great collective move azulcrema.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞24 ': G⚽⚽⚽L! Henry Martín approaches the 'Eagles' on the scoreboard. # TeamKevin 2-1 # TeamGio # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/vgTl3LHNeE – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) June 2, 2020

With this result, America got into it and accessed the Liguilla in this e-Liga MX. For his part, Pachuca missed the opportunity to increase the advantage in the general leadership of virtual competition.

