Surprise about star formation in satellite galaxies

Historically, it has been believed that once satellite galaxies pass close to their heavier host galaxy, their star formation stops because the latter galaxy draws the gas they housed from them, leaving them without the matter needed to create new stars. .

However, for the first time, a team led by Arianna Di Cintio, a researcher at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) in Spain, has shown with numerical simulations that this is not always the case.

Using sophisticated simulations of the entire Local Group of galaxies, including the Milky Way, Andromeda, and their respective satellite galaxies, researchers have shown that these galaxies can not only retain their gas, but can also experience many new episodes of formation. stellar just after they pass near the pericenter of their host, the smallest possible distance from the primary galaxy.

The satellite galaxies of the Local Group display a wide variety of star formation histories whose origin has not yet been fully understood. Using hydrodynamic simulations from the Constrained Local UniversE (CLUES) project, the authors studied the star formation histories of Milky Way-like satellite galaxies in a cosmological context.

Image of the simulated Local Group used for the study. Left, image of dark matter; on the right, gas distribution. The three main galaxies of the Local Group are indicated (Milky Way (MW), M31 and M33.) (Images: CLUES simulation team)

While in most cases the gas from the satellite galaxy is attracted to the host galaxy due to gravitational interaction and becomes incorporated into it, interrupting its star formation, in a process known as accretion; in approximately 25% of the sample they observed that star formation is clearly increased by this process.

The data show that the peaks in star formation correlate with the satellite galaxy’s close passage around its host and even, occasionally, when two satellite galaxies interact. Researchers have identified two key ingredients in star formation: galaxies must enter the host galaxy with a large reservoir of cold gas and at a minimum distance that is not too small in order to be able to form stars due to gas compression. Otherwise, the galaxies that pass too close to the host galaxy or with little gas, are deprived of this and, consequently, of the possibility of forming new stars.

“The passage of satellite galaxies also correlates with star-forming peaks in their hosts, suggesting that this mechanism induces bursts of star formation in satellite and host galaxies alike, according to recent studies of the history of star formation of our galaxy, “explains Arianna Di Cintio, lead author of the study.

“This is extremely important to understand how star formation occurs in the small dwarf galaxies of the Local Group, a question still unresolved,” he adds.

This finding will help clarify the episodes of star formation observed in the dwarf galaxies of the Local Group, such as Carina and Fornax, offering a convincing explanation for their existence. It also requires a review of the theoretical models that explain star formation in dwarf galaxies.

The results of the study were recently published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), under the title “” Pericentric passage-driven star formation in satellite galaxies and their hosts: CLUES from Local Group simulations “. (Source: IAC)