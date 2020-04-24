Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Good news adventurers! Well today it has been announced that they are working on a new game from The Adventures of Tintin, which will be available on consoles and PC. The French distributor Microids announced its collaboration with the developer Moulinsart to in the future publish an action, adventure and even suspense game from the popular comic series The Adventures of Tintin.

The game will be full of action and adventure with many situations and even suspense. They will also include iconic characters like their faithful canine aide named Snowy, Captain Haddock, and detectives Thompson & Thompson, to name a few.

“We are very excited to be working on this co-production. We have been willing to make this happen for quite some time. (…) The team members are big fans of the famous reporter and will do their best to pay tribute to this franchise,” he said. Microids Executive Director Stéphane Longeard.

As we know, there are different video games based on the young Tintin comic series and his spirit of adventure, the last one presented in 2011 based on the movie that was released the same year.

“Our ambition is to provide a fun and friendly game for everyone to enjoy,” added Moulinsart director Nick Rodwell.

Recall that Microids worked on titles like Asterix & Obelix, Blacksad, and Garfield and the company is known for creating The Syberia Series of Adventures.

Sadly, the game has not yet received an official title or release date, but hopefully it will be soon so that we can relive the adventures of this brave reporter and his faithful companion on the new consoles.

