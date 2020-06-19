Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A few days ago there was talk about the return of skateboard video games thanks to the renewed interest in the gaming community and it has long been expected that there would be news from Skate, an Electronic Arts franchise that knew how to break through thanks to its gameplay. If you are a fan of this game, it is time for you to start celebrating because it has been confirmed that its new installment is in development.

The EA Play 2020 closed with a surprise for skateboarding fans and just then, Cuz Parry and Deran Chung, Creative Director and Director respectively, announced that they are back and that means a new Skate is in development. Although there were no previews to show, the creatives were excited to return to work on the franchise and thanked the fans for their support and the expectation there was for a new title to be created.

Skate is Back! pic.twitter.com/EAQgt95HW2 – Electronic Arts (@EA) June 18, 2020

With a new Skate in the works, it is clear that the fervor for skateboards is back and again there will be fierce competition to try to conquer the niche that enjoys doing tricks on the board with a console control.

