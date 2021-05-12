surpasses Samsung and is already the first brand in Spain

Samsung is no longer the best-selling mobile brand in Spain: Xiaomi has managed to surpass the Korean firm.

Samsung is no longer the brand that sells the most mobile phones in Spain. At least not according to the latest data from CounterPoint Research.

According to the latest report published by analysts, Xiaomi it has been able to surpass the South Korean company in the Spanish market. For their part, OPPO and Vivo have been able to fill the gap left by Huawei and Honor by losing its market share in the region.

Xiaomi is already the brand that sells the most mobiles in Spain

March of this year was the month in which Xiaomi managed to place itself in the first position of the top smartphone brands in Spain. It did so thanks to the good results achieved with its Redmi, POCO and Xiaomi Mi series, which led the Chinese giant to outperform Samsung, despite the good reception from the market of the new models of the Galaxy A series. .

Outside of Spain, Xiaomi has shown a growth of 3% month to month, partly thanks to the good sales numbers achieved by series such as the Redmi 9A and Redmi K40.

In that sense, the analysis indicates that both Xiaomi, VIVO and OPPO got record results during the first quarter of 2021, being able to fill the immense gap that Honor and Huawei had left in regions such as Europe and Latin America.

Regarding the type of mobiles sold, CounterPoint indicates that the number of sales of the most expensive models fell in the first quarter of the yearThe iPhone 12 Pro Max being the most successful model, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

However, the sale of mobiles in the range of between 300 and 599 dollars has grown thanks, in part, to the launch of more and more mid-range terminals with 5G connectivity.

Within that series, models like the iPhone 11, VIVO S9, OPPO Reno 5K and Redmi K40 they were among the most popular models of the month of March.

