Surpassed Angélica Rivera, Galilea Montijo opens leather skirt | Instagram

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, not only captivates are her charisma, her wise choices in fashion make her surpass even celebrities like Angelica Rivera, However, “tapathy“She opened her tight skirt and caused a great sensation.

One of the most consolidated figures within Las Estrellas, is Galilea Montijo, who has shown herself capable of mastering any fashion trend with great poise and elegance, on this occasion “a tube-type skirt” was the key to her outfit.

With the arrival of summer, certain garments are once again the favorites in the sideboards and it was precisely the “Today’s driver“Who stands out as one of the best dressed, a tight leather skirt wowed her fans by showing a deeper view with a slit in front.

The “cheerleader”, remembered for her recent appearances in “Vida Tv” and “Pequeños Gigantes”, complemented her outfit with a short black silk top with silver applications in the neck area and sleeves.

For this reason, she decided to use the least amount of accessories, wearing only a few maxi earrings in silver, which was also seen in some applications of her footwear, black sneakers.

With a loose and straight hair, “La Montijo” was the target of various compliments and comments in which they applauded several of the details of her outfit where the protagonist was her long leather skirt that showed part of her legs.

The collaborator of the morning, who along with Andrea Legarreta and Raúl “El Negro” Araiza make up the team with the longest tenure in the broadcast, caught all eyes in the snapshot she shared on her Instagram account where her 9 million followers left a shower of praise.

Spectacular any color, ‘I want that outfit right now’, ‘Omg! Love this! ‘,’ I love it ‘. ‘I love them all, Bravo Gali’.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, shone as the stage that accompanied her just behind her and it was her daring look with which she once again caught all eyes, this despite the fact that other celebrities have made this garment their ally in recent photographs.

It was the former “television actress”, and consecrated figure of entertainment, who has built various characters in melodramas such as “El Premio Mayor”, “El Precio de tu amor”, among others, who would surpass the “former first lady of Mexico “.

It is Angélica Rivera, who reappeared on social networks when remembering some of her past looks, which showed the comfortable, versatile, elegant or casual side with which the ex-wife of the former Mexican president wore the iconic skirt on several occasions, very similar to that of Montijo Torres.

The star who in the past starred with great success in the melodrama of “La Dueña”, wore a skirt with a large waistband that framed her waist.

“La Gaviota”, who has long presumed his return to television, appears in one of the snapshots with a long leather skirt with some pleats, which he chose to combine with a black silk shirt.

The protagonist of stories on the small screen such as “Distilling Love” and “Mariana de la noche”, among many others, showed that black is always a good option in any season just as it is in a so-called “pencil skirt”.

On this as on other past occasions, the famous athletic figure would look tighter and complemented with a white silk blouse with a large knotted bow at the neck, one of the garments that will dominate strongly in the winter season in both blouses. like dresses.