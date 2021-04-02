Surpass his teacher, Johan Cruyff

03/03/2021

History is written by the winners and without a doubt, Pep Guardiola is one of them. The Santpedor coach is on his way to embody his name, once again, in the record book never seen and sometimes unimaginable for the world of football. His incredible 21 consecutive victories with Manchester City are very close to the best records of all time and, if he continues at this rate and above all, good game, in a few weeks he could be crowned the longest consecutive winner in history.

With last Tuesday’s victory over Wolves 4-1 at the Emirates, the ‘citizen’ team has remained one to tie with the 22 that Carlo Ancelotti achieved as Real Madrid coach from September 2014 to December 2014, losing their first game on January 4 at Mestalla 2-1. Despite the formidable start of the Whites’ campaign, that same year it would be Barça who rose as league champions.

The next challenge for Guardiola is the one Hansi Flick certified with last season’s unstoppable Bayern. That machine greased to perfection for the best results, closed his victorious path at 23. It started in February and ended in August, after becoming champions of the Champions League, the DFB-Pokal and the European Super Cup.. It closed in the defeat against the Hoffenheiem by an incomprehensible 4-1 this beginning of course.

But, he will still have to overcome another team that made history. And it is not just any one, since His mentor, Johan Cruyff, who with Ajax in the 71-72 season, managed to string together 26 wins, played in the team that holds the best record of consecutive victories in a row., among which 19 were in the Eredivisie, 4 in the European Cup and 3 in the Dutch Cup.

If they overcome it, it would be nice for the gifted student to do so, who, under his instructions and teachings, has designed some of the best teams in the history of football..

What matches do you have left to complete the feat?

Well, it will not be easy for City, since this weekend, they will have to dance with one of the ugliest in the competition and eternal rival, Manchester United. The Red Devils will visit the Etihad in one of their best moments in the last eight seasons. They have not been able to keep track of Pep Guardiola’s men who, with one more game, have already taken 15 points from them, but for now, they are second in the Premier League.

If they win in the Manchester derby, the next opponent to beat will be Southampton, who will also visit their home to try to prevent them from drawing with Bayern Flick. Fulham, also in the English championship, will be the next and with this, they would equal their maximum of 18 in the Premier. If they get three wins this week, they will be on the lookout for Ajax.

A very tough game will be the one that will measure whether City is able to chain 25 wins in a row. Again in the field of celestial, the Borussia Monchengladbach will try to overcome the initial 0-2 in Germany to, although it is difficult for him to advance to the Champions League stage.

The date indicated in Guardiola’s Calendar, therefore, will be March 20. The citizens will visit Goodison Park to face Everton from the same Carlo Ancelotti, who with his good campaign, will try to prevent the feat of the 26 victories and thus also prevent achieving his personal record of 19 in a row in the English championship.

To reach the top of world football, the Catalan and his players, would crown on April 3 in the Leicester field.

Not only are there 21 victories in a row, but there are also 29 games without knowing defeat, an achievement that, for example, he had not achieved in his best years as a Barça coach, since he stayed at 28.

With Bayern Munich, he also stayed in the same figure, so this with City, for now, means his best streak.

500 times Pep

In fact, with the three points he won against Wolverhampton, there are already 501 times the Santpedor coach has emerged victorious in his successful career.201 of them with Manchester City, the team in which he has been the longest. 179 are those that he achieved with Barça and added another 121 with the Bavarian team.