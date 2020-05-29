MADRID, May 29 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The National Democratic Party (PND) of the president of Suriname, Desi Bouterse, has called on Thursday for a new count of the votes cast in the general elections, held on Monday, at the national level.

According to the local newspaper ‘Suriname Herald’, Bouterse, who has specified that “still” there are many ballot boxes that have not been counted, wants the electoral workers of each district and voting center to report the results obtained and compare them with the results. official reports.

Bouterse has valued that this way of knowing the results of the elections, the result of which is not yet known, is “more open, fairer and more transparent”.

He has also assured that when the Independent Electoral Bureau presents the results of the elections and declares that the elections are binding, the PND will abide by “the will of the people.” The electoral authority, for its part, has specified that the elections will be declared binding in two weeks.

The preliminary results of the electoral appointment showed that the Progressive Reform Party (VHP) of former Justice Minister Chan Santokhi would have taken 21 of the 51 seats at stake. 26 is necessary to form a government.

For their part, Bouterse and the PND, at the helm of Suriname since 2010, would have won 15 seats, eleven fewer than they did in the 2015 elections.

In principle, the final results were to be known this Wednesday, but the count of the results of the capital Paramaribo, stopped. According to the aforementioned media, it has already been resumed.

Bouterse, who is running for a third term, led Suriname during the 1980s at the head of a military junta and after a coup. He became President in 2010 and was re-elected five years later.

Thus, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a military court at the end of November 2019, after being found guilty of the execution of 15 opponents in 1982. However, despite the opposition’s request for his resignation, this court did not order his arrest. Years ago, in 1999, the Dutch Justice accused him of these same acts, in addition to cocaine trafficking.