Suri Cruise celebrated her 15th birthday with flowers and some of her friends

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise has already turned fifteen and celebrated it with her closest friends.

Suri Cruise celebrated her 15th birthday with flowers and ice cream; Despite the pandemic, she got together to celebrate with two very close friends with whom she took pictures.

The young women enjoyed the afternoon in Manhattan, without requiring the presence of any adult to accompany them or to monitor their behavior.

Suri has always been quite independent, so it was to be expected that she would have a private party with her closest circle, without requiring supervision.

The young lady seems completely unaffected by the absence of her father, whom she has hardly seen since her famous parents separated in 2012.

Although Katie Holmes was not present at her daughter’s celebration, she was seen doing last minute shopping to give her some meaningful birthday gift.

The young girl has grown up happily in the Big Apple with her mother, who congratulated her through her Instagram account with tender photos from her personal archive showing Suri’s foodie side.

Suri has a few years to decide what to do and there is no doubt that she has great possibilities to carry out some artistic activity with the talent and grace that she has inherited from her parents.