An image that has been shared more than 20,000 times on Facebook ensures that surgical masks generate a feeling of suffocation, prevent lung oxygenation and lead the user to breathe their respiratory waste, among other problems.

“Breathe your own CO2. Correctly prevents breathing. It produces a feeling of suffocation. It causes hyperventilation ”, are some of the statements that accompany the image of a surgical mask, shared at least since last May 12.

“That’s what I said !!!!! Breathing your own CO2 (sic) “,” can cause loss of consciousness due to lack of oxygen “,” Breathing over and over again exhaled air turns into carbon dioxide, that’s why we feel dizzy “, wrote some users who shared the publication on Facebook (1, 2, 3, 4) and also on Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4).

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health authorities of some countries have instructed the mandatory use of face masks in public places or where crowds are generated.

. Factual verified the publication’s claims:

1. You breathe in your exhaled waste and your own CO2. False

The experts consulted explained that the pores of the surgical masks allow the gas exchange and, therefore, the exit of the carbon dioxide particles.

Dr. Daniel Pahua, Public Health academic from the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) explained that using these masks does not breathe any significant waste or CO2: “In the case of the image, which is a mask only for particles and not gases, do not accumulate [los desechos] inside because there are many vanishing points around ”.

Emilio Herrera, professor in the pathophysiology program at the University of Chile, agreed with him: “Our respiratory wastes are gases with very small particles that do cross the mask. The main waste is carbon dioxide, whose particles also pass through it and does not accumulate. ”

In addition, the epidemiologist of the National Institute of Health of Colombia, Carlos Pinto, added that the masks like the one in the image have the function of filtering droplets of saliva and mucus, “but they still allow air to flow. Breathing too much CO2 is dangerous for the body. However, people who wear cloth or surgical masks have no danger. “

The World Health Organization (WHO), in its section to instruct how to use masks, explains in which cases they should be used and how to put them on and take them off. However, it does not warn of the supposed danger of inhaling carbon dioxide (CO2).

2. It produces hypercapnia syndrome. False

Hypercapnia is the increase in carbon dioxide in the blood and mainly affects people with respiratory diseases. This syndrome causes the pH of the blood to become more acidic, making it difficult for oxygen to enter the blood.

Pahua, a professor at UNAM, explained that the use of the mask by itself does not lead to hypercapnia, “unless the patient has a functional problem, but it would not be due to the use of the mask.”

According to this verification of the . in English, the Department of Disease Control of Thailand (where publications associating the masks with hypercapnia were also disseminated) explained through this infographic that there is no evidence of a variation in the pH of the blood for the prolonged use of masks.

The Thonburi Hospital in Bangkok also ruled out that this use leads to a change in the pH of the blood.

“It is impossible [la hipercapnia] in a healthy and conscious person ”, assured Herrera, from the University of Chile. “The only thing that produces it is ventilatory depression,” that is, breathing less than we should to the point of accumulating CO2, the doctor explained.

The epidemiologist Pinto, meanwhile, stated that there is no evidence to support this statement: “because [las mascarillas] they are not completely adjustable to the facial contour and it is unlikely that the general public will wear the mask for an extended period, other than for short periods outside the home. ”

A teacher wears a face mask at the gradual reopening of Elsdonk Elementary School in Belgium on May 15, 2020.

3. It prevents breathing properly and lung oxygenation. False

As they are made of porous material, the mouth covers like those in the image shown allow air to enter and exit, explained the specialists consulted.

Herrera, from the University of Chile, denied that the use of this type of mask (surgical) and other certified face masks generate breathing and oxygenation problems: “Breathing goes freely. It only becomes more difficult when the dead space is increased, which is a space that does not interchange. That would happen by putting a tube or a hose. “

Dr. Pinto, meanwhile, explained that surgical masks are porous enough “to allow the passage of gas molecules, such as CO2 and oxygen, and does not significantly harm gas exchange to the point of causing health problems “

Pahua, from UNAM, agreed that mask covers do not obstruct breathing.

4. It causes hyperventilation. False

Hyperventilation is the increase in respiratory rate. “That happens when we have hypoxia and / or hypercapnia,” Herrera wrote in his response to . Factual, referring to the lack of oxygen in a given tissue and the accumulation of CO2, respectively.

As verified by the ., consulted experts ruled out that the use of masks produces hypoxia. On that occasion, Dr. Claudio Méndez explained that while the masks allow air circulation, there should be no problems: “[el uso de] The N95 is usually not for more than seven hours. In the case of surgical masks, they are used for less time. Both are far from generating hypoxia. “

For his part, Dr. Pahua indicated that in this publication there is an important contradiction: “In the image he says that [la mascarilla] causes hyperventilation and then hypercapnia due to lack of lung ventilation. In other words, first it says that you ventilate more and then it says that you ventilate badly ”.

Anxiety can also cause a person to hyperventilate, added Pablo Toro, a psychiatrist at the Catholic University of Chile. “But it is because of the anguish, not because of the mask. When the brain centers associated with anxiety are activated, one of the symptoms is shortness of breath. Then, the respiratory rate accelerates, the breathing becomes deeper, “he added.

5. Produces a feeling of suffocation. Misleading

The doctors consulted agreed that mask users can have a feeling of suffocation or shortness of breath, which does not mean a real suffocation.

“It is rather a feeling of shortness of breath, but it is because we are not used to it. In the industries, the use of medical face masks or N95s are used for entire working hours and there is no problem, ”said Pahua.

For his part, Pinto, from the National Institute of Health of Colombia, explained: “It is true that wearing a mask can be annoying and uncomfortable, but the solution is not to give up the use of the mask. If you feel short of breath, other possible causes should be considered, such as a panic attack, which can trigger sudden feelings of suffocation and shortness of breath. ”

The psychiatrist Toro said that this sensation can occur even without a mask: “A very anxious person can develop the sensation of suffocation, even without a mask. It’s not that he is short of breath, but he does have the feeling. ”

6. Microparticle intoxication of the material. False.

The doctors consulted by . Factual ruled out that there is a risk of poisoning from the material of the surgical masks.

Herrera, from the University of Chile, stated that certified masks should not give problems: “There are two types of masks: those that are certified that meet the requirements and ISO certificates. Those shouldn’t be a problem. If we think about homemade masks, they could use a material that causes problems, but for those reasons I cannot be held responsible, ”he explained in a telephone conversation with ..

The UNAM doctor, Pahua, also dismissed an alleged intoxication when wearing surgical masks, and warned about the homemade ones: “They must be used by companies registered and made under official regulations.”

Carlos Pinto, from the National Institute of Health of Colombia, explained in writing to the . that the masks “are generally made of non-woven polypropylene and polyester fabric and / or medium thickness pellón. It is unlikely that particles toxic to humans will be released from this type of material. ”

COVID-19 and masks

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus. However, they indicate that surgical covers and N95 should be reserved for healthcare personnel, and advise cloth covers for everyday use. For this, they suggest using cotton fabrics and washing them “routinely according to the frequency of use” in a washing machine.

As of May 19, almost 5 million infected people have accumulated in the world since the COVID-19 outbreak began, and more than 325,000 deaths, according to . records based on official sources.

In conclusion, most of the statements are false. According to the specialists consulted, it is not true that a surgical mask prevents pulmonary oxygenation or leads the user to breathe their respiratory waste; although there are users who may experience a feeling of suffocation when using them.

This verification was performed based on the scientific and official information on the new coronavirus available as of the date of this publication.