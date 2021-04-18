Surgery to stop wearing glasses? We tell you what the experts say

If you are thinking of operating your eyes to avoid wearing glasses, you should read this article. (Photo: iStock)

If a person sees well with their traditional glasses and feels comfortable wearing them, the recommendation is to continue with them. Surgery to stop wearing glasses It is only for those who – outright – do not want to wear glasses. This according to two specialists interviewed by Tec Review.

Laser surgery, formally called LASIK surgery (acronym for Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis), is a procedure that changes the shape of the cornea using a laser and serves to correct the vision of patients.

This operation is done, in most cases, to those who wear frame or contact lenses for short vision (myopia). It is used on some other occasions to correct farsightedness or astigmatism.

Surgery to stop wearing glasses?

“The reason many people are dissatisfied with LASIK surgery is because they have false expectations of it. For example, they come to think that they will see better than with glasses or that they will have perfect, eagle vision. So, it is very easy for them –finally– to be disappointed after the operation ”, he talks Vidal Soberon, ophthalmologist attached to the Association to Avoid Blindness in Mexico (APEC).

This expert says that, due to professional ethics, he tries to convince the people he operates before that do not opt ​​for that option.

However, if any patient goes with the well-established idea that their goal is to stop wearing the lenses, go ahead with the protocols.

This outpatient operation (with admission and discharge on the same day) is normally recommended in people between 20 and 40 years old.

The closer the patient is to age 40, the greater the risk that presbyopia (eyestrain) will be triggered as a result of the surgery. So, on some occasions, after the operation, someone in their 40s leave the glasses to see from afar, but start wearing glasses to see up close, as happened with Soberón’s cousin.

“I operated on my cousin, who usually rides his bike a lot. He said that the glasses were very obstructive and that with them he could not see the pavement well, so he wanted to have LASIK surgery. So, despite being 40 years old, he was very happy with the results, because what he wanted was not to have to use his glasses on the bike and he did not care that, after the operation, he had to wear glasses to see clearly. close ”, explains this APEC ophthalmologist.

How much does the laser operation cost?

One of the misconceptions and very prevalent is that this surgery, with an approximate cost of 12,500 pesos, is indicated for people who want to end the problem of frequently changing graduations. When it is the opposite.

“A prerequisite for this operation is that the patient’s graduation has not changed in – at least – one year, because if not, it will continue to change even if there has been an operation. Surgery it is as if lenses were tattooed on the patient’s cornea. If your graduation is stable, then the surgery is going to serve you for a long time; but if it changes frequently, the surgery will not be able to adapt, ”says Soberón.

A side effect of this surgery is that it leaves the eye dry, which is why people after surgery have to use lubricating drops about three times a day to counteract this problem.

“There are those for whom this lasts for six months and there are those for whom it lasts a lifetime, but there are those who get used to a certain dryness in their eyes.”

Other associated risks

This surgery, in addition, can lead to certain complications such as that, finally, there is a graduation residual, for which the patient has to continue wearing glasses or corneal ectasia arises (also named as keratectasia), a problem consisting of the bulging of the cornea.

“The studies that we do before surgery are precisely to find which patients are at risk of suffering this and they – obviously – we do not operate. Even so, the diagnosis can fail in some patients who are actually at risk of corneal ectasia if they undergo LASIK surgery ”, warns Soberón.

For the above, Juan Manuel Paulin, ophthalmic surgeon of the ABC Medical Center, recommends those who want to have this surgery do it in places that have the latest technologies that almost completely reduce these risks, and he agrees with Vidal Soberón in the sense of the purpose of this surgery.

“The objective is to satisfy the patient’s need not to depend on glasses for driving, for the cinema, for the computer, for the cell phone. At the end of the road, if the patient is a happy wearer of their frame lenses, then they already have the solution in their hands ”, he concludes.

