Surgery? Luce Natti Natasha flat stomach after giving birth | Instagram

The beautiful singer Dominican Natti Natasha showed her postpartum belly and has managed to impress the Internet users who have even asked her for advice to be just like her, because it is all an inspiration.

A month after giving birth to her first child, the singer Natti Natasha showed that she is extremely close to recovering her figure.

And it is that through a video shared on her social networks, her fiancé Raphy Pina is heard saying how beautiful she looks while she poses for some photographs and even took the time to deny that she had made any kind of surgery.

Look how beautiful, how skinny, look, look… she didn’t have surgery so you know, because later they say she had surgery, there hasn’t been time ”, he commented while recording the video.

As expected, his millions of followers quickly began making their comments, showing their amazement at such an incredible figure that he currently looks.

It took me six years to see myself like this after pregnancy ”,“ share your secret ”and“ Lucky, I did have an operation after my last pregnancy ”were some of the comments she received.

In the video you can see the also businesswoman wearing a set in black and green tones, with which she shows her slender figure and flat abdomen, something that surprised her fans due to the rapid recovery that Natti Natasha has shown after her pregnancy that also surprised many during a concert.

On the other hand, the singer and the music producer released through their social networks last May, the details of the birth of their first daughter and drove their fans crazy with the news of her birth.

This is how on the weekend, during Father’s Day, the family traveled to Puerto Rico to celebrate and Natti dedicated an emotional message to him.

I have the joy of celebrating ‘Father’s Day’ next to one of the best human beings I have ever met, with whom today I live a dream come true day by day. God couldn’t have put a better man by my side to love forever. I love you, Raphy! ”, He finished.

The little girl was born at 08:00 in Miami and weighed just over 6.8 pounds due to natural birth, they point out in the photograph.

My parents tell me that I have many uncles who adore me and enjoyed the process. Thank you for the love ”, they add in the message.

While the Puerto Rican producer announced through his social networks the birth of his daughter with an emotional message:

I am so happy, I am more full of life than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of life. Today God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a queen. I love you Natalia and this is our last photo with the baby in your womb. We’re going to sleep because I think the girl comes around noon ”.

The artist’s first daughter was expected to be born in Miami, after federal authorities determined that Pina was not authorized to travel to the Dominican Republic, where he wanted her to be born.

And it is that the federal judge of the United States Francisco Besosa denied the request to the producer to travel from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic.