Surgeries announced for transgender military veterans in the US

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is preparing to offer transgender military veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced Saturday during an LGBT Pride Month event in Orlando. .

Miami World – AP

McDonough said in a prepared speech that the move was “the right thing to do” and part of an effort to overcome a “dark history” of discrimination against LGBTQ military members. The measure is just the first step in what could be a federal rulemaking process that will take years to expand VA health benefits to cover those surgeries.

However, McDonough stressed that the VA will use the time to “build capacity to meet the surgical needs” of transgender veterans.

The decision, he detailed, will allow “transgender veterans to go through the full gender confirmation process with the VA by their side.” McDonough also mentioned what he considered high rates of mental illness and suicidal thoughts among LGBTQ veterans, and a fear of discrimination that prevents them from seeking care.

“We are making these changes not only because they are the right thing to do, but because they can save lives,” he said.

McDonough noted that the decision was based on “the recommendation of our physicians and therefore this healthcare decision has very real physical health implications as well as significant mental health implications.”

The National Center for Transgender Equality estimates that there are more than 134,000 transgender veterans and more than 15,000 transgender individuals currently serving in the military.

McDonough’s announcement is the latest in a series of actions by the administration of US President Joe Biden to expand protections and benefits for transgender personnel in the military.

Just days after his presidency began, Biden signed an executive order to overturn a President Trump administration ban on transgender personnel in the military.