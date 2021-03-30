surgeon increased her breasts without her permission

Sharon Stone, 63, recounted in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice that in 2001 a doctor increased the size of her breasts without her consent. The actress explained that she underwent surgery to have benign tumors removed and when she woke up, her bust was larger. Shortly after this intervention, it was not long before he discovered that this change in his physique was not the product of his imagination due to the anesthesia, but that the surgeon had actually made the decision to put implants on him without consulting him first.

© GettyImages

“When they removed the bandage I discovered that I had larger breasts, which according to the doctor fit more with the size of my hips,” recalled the protagonist of the film Low instincts. When asking the doctor about what happened, he replied that he considered that it would look better with larger breasts.

He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent, “he said during an insightful interview with The Times.

In that same interview, the producer also pointed out the hard moments she lived during her battle to recover from a stroke that she also suffered that same year.

“My glow is gone. It is not so much your beauty as your radiance. It is a radiance, a magnetism and a presence… Yes, it comes from health, well-being and youth. It also comes from trust and when you are in this environment in which we are, they begin to tell you that you no longer have it and you start to believe it, “he admitted.

© GettyImages