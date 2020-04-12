WASHINGTON (AP) – Blood tests to detect COVID-19 may play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work or reopen schools, but public health officials have warned that the current wave of tests has not regulated is creating such confusion that it could ultimately slow the road to recovery.

According to US regulatory authorities, more than 70 companies have signed up in recent weeks to sell so-called antibody tests. Governments around the world hope that rapid tests – which generally use a prick to deposit a drop of blood on a test strip – could lessen current social restrictions by identifying people who have already contracted the virus and who may have developed some immunity to he.

But some key questions remain to be answered: How accurate are the tests? How much protection is needed? How long will that protection last?

Blood tests are different from tests based on nasal samples that are currently used to diagnose active COVID-19 infections. Instead, rapid tests are based on detecting proteins in the blood called antibodies, which the body produces days or weeks after getting an infection. The same approach is used for HIV, hepatitis, Lyme disease, lupus, and many other conditions.

For many infections, antibody levels that are above a specific threshold indicate that the person’s immune system has successfully fought off the virus and is likely protected against reinfection. For COVID-19, it is still unclear what level of antibodies makes patients immune or how long that immunity will last.

Due to the relative simplicity of rapid test technology, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to remove the initial revision of antibody tests as part of its emergency response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Today, the tests are most helpful to researchers studying how the virus has spread through the American population. The government said Friday that it has started using rapid tests to screen 10,000 volunteers. The White House has not detailed a broader plan for the tests and how those results could be used.

With almost no oversight by the FDA, “it really has created a mess that is going to take time to clean up,” said Eric Blank of the Association of Laboratories for Public Health. “In the meantime, we have a lot of companies marketing a lot of things and nobody has any idea how good it is,” he added.

Members of Blank’s group, which represents state and local laboratory officials, have asked the FDA to rethink its approach to testing. That approach allows companies to launch a test as long as they notify the agency and include legal notices. Companies must clarify that their tests have not been approved by the FDA and that they cannot rule out whether someone is truly infected.

Last week, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement that the agency will take “appropriate action” against companies that make false claims or sell inaccurate evidence.

Physician Allison Rakeman of the New York City Public Health Laboratories said some local hospitals are assuming that the tests, which are listed on the FDA website, “have been approved, which has not happened.”

The danger with faulty testing is that people will mistakenly conclude that they are immune or that they are no longer spreading the virus, Rakeman said. “Then someone will go home and kiss their 90-year-old grandmother,” he added. “You don’t have to give someone a false sense of security.”

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that disappears within two to three weeks, but in some cases, especially among older adults and people with pre-existing conditions, it can cause more serious conditions, like pneumonia and death.

