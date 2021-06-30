Surfside tragedy advances investigations to determine origin

June 30, 2021

Although the Miami Beach authorities keep the recovery of bodies as a priority as a result of the partial and structural collapse of the Champlain Towers building in Surfside, the incident is simultaneously advancing to a new, much more complex stage.

The vice governor of Florida, Jeanette Núñez, affirmed during EVTV’s La Mañana that in this new phase, local and state officials are joined by the help of the Federal Government with the National Institute of Standard and Technology team, who were already in charge of the 9/11 investigations at the World Trade Center and other historical structural damage.

This new group is made up of Civil and Industrial Engineers specialized in constructions and buildings near the sea who will look not only for the causes of the collapse but also to determine if other buildings in the area are at risk in an independent investigation carried out by local authorities.

