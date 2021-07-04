Surfside search suspended before demolition work begins

Search and rescue operations for survivors were temporarily suspended for the second time to demolish what remained of a building that partially collapsed in Surfside, near Miami Beach, and that has caused 24 deaths and 124 missing, reported Sunday the Miami Herald.

Rescuers stopped work Saturday afternoon as preparations begin for the demolition that may take place on Monday, according to county officials.

“We are establishing a specific schedule for that demolition. Search and rescue has to be stopped temporarily while the preparation for the demolition takes place, ”said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The team in charge of that operation will drill several holes in the support columns on the first and second floors of the building and will place explosives, he detailed on Saturday afternoon.

First responders will resume the search as soon as they receive authorization and will do so in areas where it is safe, the Miami Herald notes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that after a discussion with local officials in Surfside and structural engineers, the decision was made to demolish the structure before Tropical Storm Elsa could approach the south of the state.

The state will also cover all costs associated with the demolition of the building.

Miami-Dade Fire Department Operations Chief Ray Jadallah said rescuers will be able to access new areas that have not been inspected on the west side of the debris and in the underground garage.

This is the second time that the search has been suspended, last Thursday morning it was interrupted due to concerns about the instability of what is still standing in the structure. But they restarted them in the afternoon of that day.

A 12-story tower in the Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed on June 24 and the cause is still unknown.

Also a three-story apartment building with 24 units in Miami Beach was evacuated Saturday night after structural problems were found, a city spokeswoman confirmed to Local 10 News.

According to Miami Beach spokeswoman Melissa Berthier, the city’s Fire Department responded to a call and an inspector discovered a failure in the flooring system in one unit of the building located at 1619 Lenox Avenue.

The evacuation comes a day after 300 residents were evacuated from a residential building in North Miami Beach that was deemed unsafe.

With information from the Miami Herald