Surfside casualty toll rises to 79

Those killed by the collapse of a building in Surfside, north of Miami, rose to 79 with the recovery of another body from the rubble, local authorities said on Friday, celebrating the appearance of a cat belonging to residents of the property.

“Binx, a cat that lived on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South, was recently found near the site, and a few hours ago he was reunited with his family,” said Danielle Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, which encompasses the Florida metropolis.

“I am glad that this little miracle can bring some light (…) in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” he added at a press conference.

Of the 79 confirmed deaths, 53 have been identified and 61 people who may have been in the building the night it collapsed are still missing, he said.

Levine Cava pointed out that reports from relatives and friends of possible victims were still being verified, as well as reviewing information from the postal service, driver’s license issuing offices and building records, in order to determine with certainty who were in the block of 55 apartments. when he collapsed in a cloud of dust.

At least four Argentines, four Paraguayans, a Chilean, a Uruguayan, a Venezuelan and a Uruguayan-Venezuelan died in the collapse.

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, traveled to Miami this Friday after the identification among the dead of his sister-in-law, Sophia López Moreira, her husband, Luis Pettengill, and the youngest of their children. The couple’s two young daughters were still missing.

The remains of the family’s nanny, Leidy Luna Villalba, 23, recovered on Wednesday, were identified, Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo announced.

– “Incredible progress” –

The 12-story Champlain Towers South complex, located on the oceanfront about 20 km from downtown Miami, partially collapsed at around 1:20 am on June 24 for causes that are still being investigated.

No survivors have been found since the day of the collapse.

Body recovery operations continued on Friday after first responders decided Wednesday to end search and rescue efforts for survivors.

“The pile of rubble that was originally about four stories high is almost level with the ground,” said Charles Burkett, Mayor of Surfside, a town of 6,000 inhabitants.

The official praised the “incredible progress” of the relief teams, which have been working 24 hours a day at the scene of the incident.

The demolition of the rest of the complex that was still standing, decided on the weekend as Tropical Storm Elsa approached Florida, improved the safety of rescuers and allowed crews to advance into excavation areas previously inaccessible.

“We located victims all over the pile of rubble,” Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Friday.

However, he explained that rescuers focused on the stairwell areas, where residents may have been stranded trying to escape and, following the apartment plans, in the bedrooms.

First responders have found personal items, identity documents, photo albums, school certificates, jewelry, wallets, cell phones, tablets and weapons, which they continue to set aside for later delivery to the bereaved.

The authorities assured that the place will continue to be tracked until all the victims are found.