Surfside casualty toll rises to 60 and other victims identified

Rescue crews recovered six more bodies at the site of a collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, and the death toll rose to 60 on Thursday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there are now 80 people “potentially” missing and 200 located.

He specified in a press conference that there are 35 identified victims and 34 family members have been notified.

“We are here, on the 15th, officially after two weeks of this unimaginable and unprecedented tragedy that broke the hearts of everyone around the world,” she said more calmly regarding Wednesday when she cried before the media.

It revealed that rescuers paused their work around 1:20 a.m. to observe a minute of silence after the two weeks of the collapse of a 12-story tower of the Champlain Towers South residential building in the City of Surfside on June 24.

Levine Cava reiterated that the rescuers went from the rescue phase of survivors to a search and recovery operation for bodies.

He assured that the work continues to be carried out with all “speed and a sense of urgency” by the teams in Florida, from all over the United States and around the world.

“They work unceasingly to recover the victims and to be able to provide a sense of closure to the families as far as we can (…) Our detectives are working together with medical personnel on the scene as quickly as possible to identify the victims and notify their relatives, ”he said.

He specified that each recovered victim is treated with the utmost care and compassion. They have religious leaders from the beginning of the operation, including rabbis and other religions, and in the tent that takes place when the body of a person of the Jewish faith is recovered, a prayer is pronounced and due protocol is performed.

First responders are also collecting all the personal items they find among the rubble so that families can eventually retrieve them.