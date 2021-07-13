Surfside Balance: Death toll rises to 95, two Venezuelans and a one-year-old baby identified

July 13, 2021July 13, 2021

A new body was recovered from the rubble of Surfside on Monday and raised the death toll from the tragedy to 95, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine reported Tuesday morning.

Levine Cava explained that of those victims, 85 have been identified and notified to their families.

In addition, Miami-Dade police publicly released the identities of five more victims Tuesday afternoon, including a one-year-old baby and the dates they were found.

Aishani Gia Patel, 1 year (July 6)

Andres Levine, 26 (July 11)

Moises Rodan Brief, 28 (July 11)

Mercedes Fuentes Urgelles, 61 (July 11)

Raymond Urgelles, 61 (July 11)

According to journalist Maria Alesia Sosa, Levine and Rodan were Venezuelan nationals.

#OFFICIAL They identify 5 more victims, among them that of a 1-year-old baby and the two young Venezuelans who had not yet appeared: Andrés Levine and Moisés Rodan. pic.twitter.com/IOkFJZaWMF – Maria Alesia Sosa (@MariaAlesiaSosa) July 13, 2021

So far, another 14 people remain potentially missing.

“I want to emphasize that these numbers are constantly changing,” said Levine Cava. “We can only ensure that we count as deceased once the identification is made. So that list of 14 includes 12 where missing person reports were submitted to the police department and two other reports that detectives continue to try to verify. “

Levine Cava said that identifying the victims has become increasingly challenging in recent days.

“In this step of the recovery process, we rely heavily on the work of the medical examiner’s office,” he said. “It is a scientific and methodical process to identify human remains. This job gets more difficult as time goes by. Although our teams are working as hard as they can, it takes time, ”he said.

Officials said Tuesday morning’s press conference near the condo site was the last planned at this time, though they will continue to release information as it becomes available.

The county mayor also reported that more than 18 million pounds of concrete and debris have been removed by 892 trucks since the Champlain Towers South collapse on June 24.

Rain and lightning have also been an impediment to recovery efforts. The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has been pumping water from the lower levels of the collapse site.

Crews also had to put out a fire caused by gasoline in one of the cars buried in the pile on Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said most of the vehicles have recovered from the pile, but not all, so those fires remain a risk.