Surfside Balance: Death toll rises to 90

The death toll from a building collapse on June 24 in Surfside, Florida, rose to 90 on Sunday, local authorities reported, after finding four more bodies.

Of the bodies found, 71 have been identified and 31 people who may have been in the building when it collapsed are still missing, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced at a news conference on the 18th day of the search. .

More than 6,000 tonnes of concrete and other debris have been removed from the site, he added.

Search operations continue 24 hours a day and “we’re about to access the cars from the underground garage,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky.

Cominsky avoided giving a deadline for the completion of the operation. “It is difficult to give a date, but we believe that we will be able to remove all the rubble,” he said.

“It is methodical work for the crews that are doing the search by hand. It is a slow process ”, he stressed.

The Israeli army rescue team, which participated in the search at the request of Surfside’s large Jewish community, was scheduled to leave the site on Sunday, Levine Cava said.

The Champlain Towers South, a 12-story building built on the boardwalk in 1981, partially collapsed during the early morning hours of June 24.

Authorities carried out a controlled demolition last Sunday of the rest of the building, allowing crews to advance into previously inaccessible excavation areas.

The concern was focused on the Champlain Towers North building, built nearby by the same developer, at the same time and with the same materials.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Sunday that early checks on the reliability of this property were positive.

“Initial results show that the strength of the concrete is very good, at the same level or higher than it should be,” he explained.

He added that more checks still need to be done. After the disaster, the building was not evacuated, but residents who wished to do so were relocated by city authorities while inspections were carried out.

