Surfer charms? Shakira launches Don´t Wait Up, in the sea

Surfing charms? Shakira launches Don´t Wait Up, at sea | AP

Shakira, Shakira! this time, the wife of Gerard Piqué, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, left all the users of her Instagram account more than amazed showing herself as a whole “surfer mermaid”, she left her charms to the light of the Moon.

The most famous Colombian, Shakira, appeared in a photograph on social networks and wore his charming silhouette which he maintains with a good exercise in the sea.

The interpreter of “barefoot“and many other themes, her figure wore by wearing a two-piece suit that revealed her silhouette in the moonlight.

A two-piece set that barely covered her charms showed the “Barranquillera “aboard a table surf in a black and white snapshot and a sepia effect.

#DONTWAITUP video – 2 hours away / 2 hours left. #LINKINBIO @imxavimenos, read in the message that accompanies the publication.

It may interest you Shakira, Shakira !, Chiquis Rivera boasts a waist in networks

The singer-songwriter, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, better known in the entertainment industry as “Shakira”, currently the mother of two children, Sasha and Milan, has stayed away from music since her last participation in the Super Bowl event and before the arrival of the health contingency.

However, although her silhouette would have been the target of comments at that time after noticing some “changes” as noted, the native of Barranquilla, Colombia, has become a fan of a somewhat extreme sport.

Apparently, Shakira is a very determined woman and surfs almost at any time, even at night, as can be seen in the photograph.

The 44-year-old celebrity seems to have mastered the technique on the board and is today one of the ones she enjoys the most without being afraid to swim practically without daylight.

Although it also transcended, “Shak” as they also call her, has become assiduous to skateboarding and other practices to return to the time when her “hips don’t lie” (hip’s don’t lie).

However, the image truly refers to good news for the fans and followers of the artist and philanthropist since the reason is because of the most recent material that the interpreter has released.

His long-awaited single “Don’t Wait Up” is an empowering dance anthem that invites everyone to the track. The material was recorded in Tenerife and directed by Warren Fu.

It may interest you Look for Shakira and reject her, Karol G says he wanted collaboration

The island of Tenerife both for its landscapes and for its beaches, such as those of Abama among other locations, as is also “Siam Park”, the various locations of the place were the key for the star to once again show how well he knows how to move on the table.

The official video clip has already been shared on social networks and it is from Shakira Mebarak’s Instagram account where you can listen to it and move to the rhythm of the legendary artist who debuts her return to the pop genre of music.

The new lyrics will also surely be part of the playlists for the remainder of this summer. This is how the wife of the Barcelona team player said.

I am excited to share my new song “Don´t Wait Up” with everyone, the day we created it in the studio, I knew it would be perfect for the summer, commented the record producer.

The spouse of the defender of the Spanish First Division team, moved to the beautiful views of the destination belonging to the Canary Islands, a destination characterized by its beautiful landscapes.

You may be interested Uncover her charms, Jennifer Lopez in a black micro body!

Shakira stayed for several days in the municipality of Guía de Isora, in which she recorded some of the most memorable images of the short film, the label detailed.