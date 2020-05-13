DJs

At the Arnette Surfcity Festival there was no shortage of DJs indoors … but also outside, with Wrongeye, Nandroid, Le Cucut and Latin & Rae, who enlivened the outdoor area during the day.

Xué Gil Guidonet

Ayma Boards

Esteve Aymà, a genius dealing with wood, was present at Surfcity Fest making unique boards.

Xué Gil Guidonet

Dreamsea Surf Camp Glamping Lab

There was also an important technological part in Dreamsea Surf Camp Glamping Lab … in a Surfcity Market with the presence of Satorisan, WorkHardWorkFine, Magic Quiver, Proyecto Sandez, Setsugekka, Lisbon Crooks, Firmamento, VO / MA, Secretos Beach, Reset Priority, Vini Patch, Ilussions Surfboards and Shoredot

Xué Gil Guidonet

Hav Surfboards

Barcelona surfboard manufacturers such as Hav Surfboards could not miss the event. Neither do the NGOs Surfrider Foundation and SUPerando.

Xué Gil Guidonet

The jungle?

The festival had an outdoor area with food trucks, music, skate ramps and a Dreamsea Surf Camp store.

Xué Gil Guidonet

The store inside

This is the Dreamsea Surf Camp stores in Cantabria, France, Portugal, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Xué Gil Guidonet

Multiple activities

Among the many activities available there was a macro installation called Wet Dreams in which a wave was created with the subconscious, movies or free tattoos in Dreamsea Jungle Spot.

Xué Gil Guidonet

Kepa Acero talk

Second talk of the Basque surfer after the accident suffered in Mundaka. He looked very good and especially sensitive, how could it be otherwise. Great review of his adventures around the world. The folks at Wax Magazine would follow.

Organization

Round table of shapers

Sergi de Flama Surf moderated a round table discussion between Nico from Wavegliders, Luko from Wedge Surfboards, Didac from Montjuich Surfboards and Peta Surfboards.

Organization

Shapers in action

The art of making a surfboard by hand. The shapers, the artists.

Xué Gil Guidonet

Concerts

The musical offer was made by The Wheels, Baywaves, The Parrots, Playback Maracas, Der Panther, II Est Vilaine and JMII.

Xué Gil Guidonet

End of party

With “We are city, we are ocean. We are #SurfcityFestival”, the organization says goodbye until next year.

Xué Gil Guidonet

