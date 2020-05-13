DJs
At the Arnette Surfcity Festival there was no shortage of DJs indoors … but also outside, with Wrongeye, Nandroid, Le Cucut and Latin & Rae, who enlivened the outdoor area during the day.
Ayma Boards
Esteve Aymà, a genius dealing with wood, was present at Surfcity Fest making unique boards.
Dreamsea Surf Camp Glamping Lab
There was also an important technological part in Dreamsea Surf Camp Glamping Lab … in a Surfcity Market with the presence of Satorisan, WorkHardWorkFine, Magic Quiver, Proyecto Sandez, Setsugekka, Lisbon Crooks, Firmamento, VO / MA, Secretos Beach, Reset Priority, Vini Patch, Ilussions Surfboards and Shoredot
Hav Surfboards
Barcelona surfboard manufacturers such as Hav Surfboards could not miss the event. Neither do the NGOs Surfrider Foundation and SUPerando.
The jungle?
The festival had an outdoor area with food trucks, music, skate ramps and a Dreamsea Surf Camp store.
The store inside
This is the Dreamsea Surf Camp stores in Cantabria, France, Portugal, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.
Multiple activities
Among the many activities available there was a macro installation called Wet Dreams in which a wave was created with the subconscious, movies or free tattoos in Dreamsea Jungle Spot.
Kepa Acero talk
Second talk of the Basque surfer after the accident suffered in Mundaka. He looked very good and especially sensitive, how could it be otherwise. Great review of his adventures around the world. The folks at Wax Magazine would follow.
Round table of shapers
Sergi de Flama Surf moderated a round table discussion between Nico from Wavegliders, Luko from Wedge Surfboards, Didac from Montjuich Surfboards and Peta Surfboards.
Shapers in action
The art of making a surfboard by hand. The shapers, the artists.
Concerts
The musical offer was made by The Wheels, Baywaves, The Parrots, Playback Maracas, Der Panther, II Est Vilaine and JMII.
End of party
With “We are city, we are ocean. We are #SurfcityFestival”, the organization says goodbye until next year.
