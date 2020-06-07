The company YuJet, based in Florida, has presented the YuJet Surfer, a surfboard that uses an electric motor to generate the jet propulsion that drives it. Weighing just 9 kilograms, not counting the removable battery, it is capable of running for 40 minutes and reaching a speed of almost 40 km / h. The YuJet Surfer’s target customer is one who has $ 9,999 And you want to get a board that is easy to handle and that can offer the excitement of surfing in just a few minutes.

YuJet Surfer is a fully electric surfboard It uses the same technology as some jet skis to propel itself. Use the jet generated by an electric motor that spins a turbine inside a nozzle. Through it expels the water in one direction while the board moves in the opposite direction. Unlike other surfboards, having a motor, it is possible to move also when there are no waves, serving to cross lakes, ponds or rivers.

Made of carbon fiber, the YuJet Surfer can reach a maximum speed of 38.6 km / h (24 mph) and is capable of cover a distance of 25.7 kilometers, which corresponds to approximately 40 minutes of operation with each of its batteries. In this case, the company has thought that this time can be multiplied thanks to the possibility of replace it by another fully charged.

Thanks to its carbon fiber construction, the total weight of the board is only 9 kilograms, not counting the battery. The fins that serve to direct it are also removable, facilitating transport under the arm or in the trunk of a car.

YuJet Surfe.

To control the table, YuJet has implemented a wireless controller It is carried in the hand and allows the remote control with which the surfer can vary the speed and control the acceleration of the jet propulsion system. Orange, like the table, the company has designed it so that in addition to being waterproof, it floats to make it as difficult as possible to lose.

YuJet co-founder Jeremy Schneiderman says the company has worked for several years to create a product that he can start surfing with. even the most inexperienced of their clients. It is marketed as an eco-friendly way to experience motorized water sports, avoiding the use of gasoline and completely eliminating noise. In addition, its jet propulsion system, completely hidden, adds safety for the user and those around him.

The YuJet Surfer has just gone on sale through the manufacturer’s website at a price of $ 9,999, with international shipping worldwide.