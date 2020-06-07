Surface devices are not immune to updates and the fact that they are part of Microsoft itself, everything indicates that they should be more optimized when controlling hardware and software. As you may already know, some Surface devices, at the moment, have the May 2020 Update of Windows 10 on the way and, therefore, they cannot update yet.

The recently released Surface Pro X and the 1st generation Surface Studio are receiving numerous updates regarding drivers and firmware to improve their performance and correct various problems.

Furthermore, the Surface pro x, being newer, has more updates, although being part of a single chipset for its ARM architecture, In Windows Update you will see a single update called “Microsoft Corporation: System Hardware Update.”

This is the list of updates of the Surface pro x:

Qualcomm (R) Adreno (TM) 680 GPU26.18.1040.0000 – Improves Microsoft Teams app experience and resolves intermittent screen issues Qualcomm (R) Aqstic (TM) 1.0.0770.0000 – Improves audio device performance Qualcomm (R ) Aqstic ™ 4.0.0710.0000: Improves the performance of the audio deviceQualcomm (R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP1.0.1040.0000: solved error checking of the deviceQualcomm (R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP1.0.1040.0000: solved verification Qualcomm (R) Memory and File System Device Device Error 1.0.1040.0000: Resolved Checking Device Errors Qualcomm (R) System Manager Device1.0.1040.0000: Resolved Checking Device Errors and Device Crashes Qualcomm (R) Wi-Fi B / G / N / AC (2 × 2) Svc1.0.1020.0000 – Addresses potential security updates and improves connection reliability Surface Pro X Qualcomm (R) Aqstic (TM) 1.0.0820.0000 – Improves device performance AudioSurface Qualcomm (R) Aqstic (TM) 1.0 .820.0: improves audio device performance Surface System Aggregator 14.105.139.0: improves battery performance and warnings Surface UEFI3.477.140.0: improves system stability

Regarding updates for Surface studio, these will appear separately according to the following list:

Surface – Extension – 1.56.87.0Intel iCLS Client Extension: addresses security updates and improves system stabilityIntel – Software Component – 1904.12.0.1208Intel (R) ICLS Client – Software devices: addresses security updates and improves the stability of the sistemaIntel – System – 1914.12.0.1256Intel (R) Management Engine Interface – System: addresses security updates and improves system stabilityIntel Corporation – System – 1.0.31.1Intel Camera IR – System devices: addresses security updates and improves Surface – System – 5.91.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices: addresses security updates and improves system stabilitySurface – Firmware- 11.8.70.3626Surface ME – Firmware: addresses security updates and improves system stabilitySurface – Firmware – 119.3195.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware: addresses security updates and improves stability system