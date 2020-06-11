The May 2020 Windows 10 Update it is gradually being rolled out to all devices prioritizing those that are fully compatible and with more modern hardware. Still, users of devices like the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 they were surprised to see that they could not update to the latest version.

One of the issues that was preventing them from being able to upgrade to May 2020 Update and thus see the notice that the update was on the way were issues with the function “Always On, Always Connected” using the aforementioned Surface.

With the cumulative update this Tuesday, along with the new firmware updates, they should shortly start receiving the May 2020 Update.

KB4557957 fixes bug with Always On, Always Connected feature

The first cumulative update KB4557957 of the May 2020 Update released this Tuesday, June 9, corrects the error with the Always On, Always Connected function. This error caused errors or unexpected shutdowns and restarts.

Once you are assured that you have installed this update, it should be one less impediment to finally receive the May 2020 update.

New firmware available for Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3

If the monthly cumulative update was released on Tuesday, correcting an error that affected both devices, Yesterday, June 10, new firmware was released for the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 which also resolve issues related to unexpected shutdowns, among others.

For Surface Pro 7 (with Intel processor)

The Surface Pro 7 with Intel processor You have received the following updates:

Surface – Firmware – 8.123.140.0: Fixes unexpected shutdowns and improves system stability Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1319.2: Corrects unexpected shutdowns and improves system stability

For Surface Pro 7 (with AMD processor)

The Surface Pro 7 with AMD processor You have received the following updates:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12053.1000: fixes blue screen error, improves projection experience and improves stability of device clusterSurface – System – 9.37.139.0: improves system stabilitySurface – Monitor – 3.92 .139.0: improves the performance of the color profile on the deviceSurface – Firmware – 16.106.139.0: improves the battery life and performance

For Surface Laptop 3

The Surface Laptop 3 You have received the following updates (identical to the Surface Pro 7 for Intel processors):

Surface – Firmware – 8.123.140.0: fixes unexpected shutdowns and improves system stabilitySurface – Firmware – 13.0.1319.2: fixes unexpected shutdowns and improves system stability